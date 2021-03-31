Qatar 2022 The Spanish coach remained trapped in one of the hotel’s elevators for around an hour along with other members of the coaching staff. RC MADRID Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 9:04 PM



It is still a mere anecdote, but Luis Enrique He got a little scare before the duel that measures Spain with Kosovo in La Cartuja. The Spanish coach arrived late to the Sevillian stadium because he stayed stuck for an hour in the elevator of the hotel that hosted the national team, along with six other members of its coaching staff.

For this reason, the La Roja players went to the venue of the match against Kosovo, a country not recognized by Spain, in a bus in which the Asturian coach was not traveling, who later joined the expedition in a minibus and had no problems to direct the meeting from the band, corresponding to the third day of the qualifying round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.