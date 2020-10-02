Luis Enrique made it clear on his return that the August call was the basis for the next Eurocup and he has shown it in this second list. Call 25 players because there are three games (Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine) and in anticipation of a case of coronavirus, as happened a month ago with Oyarzabal and Adama Taoré. HThere are two significant absences: Thiago Alcantrara, down for Covid positive, and Marco Asensio, who has not had many minutes due to the injury he suffered in the last call for Spain.

The return of Ceballos was sung because the Sevillian is one of the coach’s favorites and his role at Arsenal is as an outstanding footballer for Mikel Arteta. Y Sergio Canales’ call obeys the criterion of meritocracy by which the coach is governed. Canales is embroidering it at Betis and Luis Enrique calls him. The same selection criteria for José Campaña, debutant in a call for the absolute selection. Campaign has been offering a superlative performance in Levante, which has caused the call of La Roja and that important clubs of the Premier and LaLiga want him in their ranks.

In the configuration of the list, in addition to meritocracy, Luis Enrique is governed by his style of play of position and possession. Thus, the increasingly repeated absences of Koke and Saúl with the National Team can be argued, because both media play differently at Atlético with Simeone. For the second consecutive list there is no mattress footballer cited for the absolute.

Goalkeepers and defenders are the same as in the previous list and four midfielders (Busquets, Rodri, Fabián and Mikel Merino) repeat. Óscar Rodríguez falls. The attacking block also matches. Y, with what he has shown in Barça as a starter two games, Ansu Fati is already seen as a permanent fixture, not only in the list, but in the starting eleven of the National Team. Just like Dani Olmo, and there is a desire to see how the centennial red elastic looks over the prominent muscles of Adama Taoré. Let’s see if the third call is the charm.

The base and the wisdom of veteran world champions and champions of everything formed by Sergio Ramos, Jesús Navas and Sergio Busquets (Juan Mata could also enter this group, who has been the best of Manchester United in recent weeks, being MVP in the Carabao Cup two games) vertebra the huge youth and self-confidence of the Ferrán Torres, Eric García, Reguilón, Ferrán, Olmo, Adama and Ansu Fati. The objective of Luis Enrique is to make a team from a clear block. It sure does.