The Brazilian team has been in a World Cup drought for two decades, the Verde Amarela team has lost strength in recent years in the world cups, where they usually succumb to European rivals. In this last world cup; that is to say, in Qatar 2022, those commanded by Neymar were defeated on the road by Modric’s Croatian team and despite being great candidates to be crowned, everything ended in failure.
The Brazilian Football Federation wants results right away, with a view to the next World Cup and that is why they are considering breaking with tradition and for the first time in more than 70 years giving the responsibility of the Green Yellow to a coach who is not of Brazilian nationality . On the table there are several options, the most desired Carlo Ancelotti, although the closest and the one that seems to be close to signing is that of Luis Enrique.
Those from South America want Carleto to take over the team, but as of today and at least not until June, the Italian will not end his relationship with Real Madrid. That being the case and with Guardiola, Zidane and Mourinho out of the race due to lack of interest, from Brazil they affirm that Luis Enrique shines with his own light and today in view of the Federation he is the coach who most pleases and attracts everyone, since the intention It is that the coach combines the genetic talent of the player from Rio de Janeiro with the collective game and management of the system, something that will not be easy.
