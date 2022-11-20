Luis Enrique was once again active on Twitch for the second day in a row, before Spain’s debut at the World Cup in Qatar. Here we leave you the best interventions of the coach of the Spanish team:
Selection day job. “I have posted a schedule on Instagram. In the morning we trained, on day two. This means that it is the second day after a match and the player is more tired than the day after a match. Tactical exercise to get the ball out and a tournament. It was 29 and 30 degrees, a breeze that makes everything more bearable. The players are very good”.
VAR. “I hope it doesn’t have any significance. The referees have less importance when better. VAR is a spectacular weapon. As a coach I am calmer with the VAR. The important thing is to focus on what we can control. I wish the referees the best.”
Matches you will see in the world. “I’m going to try to see all the possible ones, especially those of the groups that we can face, F and G, but I’ll try to see as many as possible.”
Use of the scooter. “We go on a scooter and one of the reasons is that it is comfortable, fun. There is something for all of us who are in the National Team. It is a great success, all the people are excited”.
Costa Rica as rival. “The Ticos are going to fight for sure. They are competitive, no matter the level. Being the first match, it has an important emotional complement”.
surveys. “More than 200,000 have participated in the Instagram survey and 80 percent believe that we will play 7 games. The players and the staff also believe that we are going to play seven games. I’ll tell the players.”
Best trainer. “There are many better coaches than me. I’m a pretty modest guy, although it doesn’t seem like it in the press conferences, I think I’m a good coach. Guardiola, Klopp, Ancelotti are highly recognized coaches who have won titles”.
Historical eleven of Spain. “I can’t make an eleven, I would forget many important players.”
Bucket. “He is a very young player, 19 years old, he plays for Barcelona. He young but experienced. He is going to contribute what I want all the players to contribute. He hasn’t trained with us yet. We put a video of defense and attack plays for all new players to show him what we want from him. We seek to facilitate the things that he has to do at all times. I have greeted him and very well, very happy”.
Stream player rating. “Someone has dared to say something to me, today we had a barbecue so I have arrived a bit tight. And they told me to say hype”.
Opponent to avoid. “You already know that we are going to play with those from group G. The truth is that the important thing is that we do our job, have the tune to qualify. We are not afraid of any rival”
Scaffold. “I have a double scaffold. One is used to record and the other to view the training from a higher part. I have already used a megaphone for the wingers and I have given instructions from above to the others”.
Team that works with the Selection. “Although only 26 players and the coach appear on the cameras, the team is made up of 60 people. Countless people who are here helping us. We are at home, very well cared for, we want to recognize your work is a pleasure, this is a family”.
I thought I would be a coach. “No, it’s so nice to be a soccer player. I never thought about being a coach once he stopped playing football. And in the end with more colleagues I decided to do the coaching course. At first it cost me more. I like being a coach more and more. Always changing things, innovating to facilitate and help players, Sometimes you change the message when the player seems to repeat the mistake.
Call of 26 players seemed long. “Yes, I believed it. In the European Championship they only left 23 and we only have 24. They have changed the norm, my mentality has changed, with 26 players who all go to the bench and it gives you more options, it seems positive to me ”.
Look at something other than sports to summon. Yes, in addition to a sporting level, I like people with personality but it is true that there must be behavior at the level of the country we represent”.
preparation of a world. “In material, the utilleros, who work in San Quintín. And in the organization of the Federation there are many people behind it. There are many people who have had to travel to Qatar to organize all the things”.
Five changes. “I don’t know if it benefits the big ones, everyone here has a level that people on the bench can change a game.”
Iniesta goal. “I was in Formentera and I remember going out with the Spain shirt and celebrating it to the fullest. Hopefully we can give joy like that.”
Make wrong decisions. “The coaches make many decisions, if we have made a mistake, I take it naturally. It is a part of my profession and I am used to it”.
Its extension in the field is… “Mine is Ferran Torres, if my daughter doesn’t grab me and cut off my head.”
#Luis #Enrique #streaming #Balde #contribute #players #contribute
Leave a Reply