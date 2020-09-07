Spain is the chief of their qualifying group after the attract Germany and the victory towards Ukraine. AND Luis Enrique considers the target fulfilled, and in addition the technician expressed his pleasure for the nice contribution of the debutants, amongst which Ansu Fati has stood out. The Asturian believes that the Nationwide Staff is heading in the right direction.

Management

“It has been an excellent evening, we’re leaders and the crew has been higher from minute one, however we now have to attend for the October video games to consolidate this end result. The sport modifications after Ansu’s play and Ramos de penalty, however then we now have been glorious. What I’m most pleased with is the eye and energy of all of the gamers throughout this week. And the reward has been this management. My objective now’s to make sure that this crew continues to develop. “

Ansu Fati

“Ansu Fati may be very glad and has causes. He’s solely 17 years outdated and has to mature, however that in his second recreation with the Nationwide Staff he dares to do all this … He brings work and humility. He has educated at a excessive tempo and I I’m glad that he’s going residence with this pleasure. At 17 years outdated the birds can climb to his head, however he’s a peaceful and humble boy who has his toes on the bottom. I do know what Ansu Fati is able to, however I do not bear in mind to a boy of his age who has made the transfer that he has made as quickly as the sport begins. However you need to perceive that Ansu Fati will play a nasty recreation sooner or later …, however what isn’t regular is that at that age have that self-confidence. “

Thiago

“We’ve got versatile gamers, like Thiago, who can play in numerous positions. Thiago needs to guide this Nationwide Staff. The doorways of the nationwide crew are open to all who’ve an excellent perspective.”

Sergio Ramos

“Sergio Ramos is a winner, and his numbers are unattainable for any participant. His phantasm is gigantic, and he is among the finest on this planet in his place and that’s the reason he has performed with all of the coaches he has had. I hope Sergio Ramos He has loads of time left and helps us win extra issues. From the primary day I discovered Ramos as a frontrunner throughout the group, he’s a winner and is aware of the way to pull the group as a result of he provides up in all conditions “.

Adama Traoré

“The following checklist will rely upon the efficiency of the gamers of their groups. They often is the similar 23, however there are one other ten or extra that could possibly be right here. Amongst them he counts Adama, who’s on the similar degree subsequent month, nicely will return. Each participant who flies in his crew and adapts to what we would like can have a spot within the Nationwide Staff. The gamers of this Nationwide Staff have the starvation and high quality they want. We might not have a reference 9, however we now have many gamers who they’ll contribute targets. Our relationship with the objective requires the work of the entire crew. “

Reguilón

“Reguilón is extra animated and calmer, and we hope that the assessments will say that it’s nothing critical.”