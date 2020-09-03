The Spanish team returns this Thursday (20.45. TVE1) to the scene nine months after that match at the Wanda Metropolitano against Romania (5-0) prior to the volcanic dismissal of Robert Moreno and the return of Luis Enrique. The appointment is in Stuttgart, before a downgraded Germany, without the Bayern internationals, except Süle, recent winners of the European Cup.

First due to the illness and the subsequent death of his daughter and then due to the postponement of the European Championship until next summer, which was forced by the pandemic, the coach ends a year and a half without directing a game. His return will take place in the second edition of the Nations League, a competition created by UEFA to replace friendly matches with official ones. The design by divisions – Spain and Germany are in one of the groups in the first category along with Ukraine and Switzerland – fosters confrontations between the big teams that allow a higher collection with the sale of television rights. The winner does not go directly to either the Eurocup or the World Cup. Again, the economic issue is the great incentive for the participants. Portugal, the champion of the first edition, pocketed 10.5 million euros. “I’d rather play an official match against Germany than a friendly match against a lower level rival,” defended Luis Enrique.

His return is the continuation of the reconstruction of a team far removed from the one that established an undeniable hegemony between 2008 and 2012. In the first list he has drawn up, he introduced six new players. The same search for a competitive group continues. “For different reasons I have been looking for solutions. Spain has a high level football and in lower teams we have won titles. I don’t pay attention to anything other than the players who best adapt to what I’m looking for ”, warned the coach. From that list, the covid-19 has claimed the casualties of Oyarzabal and Adama Traoré, although the latter did not rule out the technician who may be next Sunday against Ukraine. The absence of Marco Asensio, with an edema in one knee, has left Luis Enrique without three of the daggers with which he intended to give depth to the game. In this sense, the meeting may mean the premiere of Barça Ansu Fati, turned into one of the great incentives, either because he starts from the band, or because the coach tests him like nine liar.

On his return, Luis Enrique faces the same debates that already existed in his first stage. The goal, where neither De Gea nor Kepa go through their best moment; Ramos’ partner; the solidity of Busquets as the only position midfielder; and the lack of a leading scorer. “Anyone knows what kind of team I want and what kind of game. Spain never goes out to speculate. We will try to generate more danger, more ball, better defense. And I will continue there. I’m not looking for crazy football, back and forth, “concluded the Asturian.