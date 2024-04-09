Luis Enrique will face Barça this Wednesday for the first time since his farewell to the Barça team, as PSG coach in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals that will be played at the Parc des Princes, with morbidity as well as a personal duel with Xavi Hernández, with whom he shared a dressing room and titles. «Without a doubt, I represent Barça's style better than Xavi. It is not debatable. “Look at the data, the titles, the possession, the high pressure… They are numbers, even if people think otherwise,” Luis Enrique launched this Tuesday.

«I'm sorry to puncture the balloon, but I don't know Coach Xavi at all. I know Xavi as a teammate and Xavi as a player. I know the club and its players very well. I don't know if it will be an advantage or a disadvantage. It will be special for me, but I am more than prepared to give my all for the team,” said the Asturian coach.

The PSG coach considers that the quarterfinal tie comes at the best time for the French team, favorites in the match against the Catalans even though the second leg will be played in Montjuic. «We are in the best moment of the season. In a great physical and mental moment. The tie comes at the best moment for us,” he acknowledged, ensuring that PSG “does not have any pressure, but rather excessive ambition.”

«It is a different game for me, but I also faced Sporting as a player, Barcelona with Madrid and Madrid with Barcelona. “I am a professional,” he recalled, also emphasizing that in Paris “there will be a unique, beastly atmosphere that will support you until the end.” “I prefer to play the first game at home,” he added.

“It is evident that I have a total love relationship with Barça, but I am convinced that I can give PSG titles,” commented Luis Enrique, who believes that “the keys to the match will be that they do not have much of the ball.”