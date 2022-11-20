The current coach of Spain coached the Giallorossi team in the 2011/2012 season
Louis Enrique don’t forget the Rome. During a live broadcast on Twitch, the coach of the Spain spoke of the Giallorossi team, which he coached in the 2011/2012 season, with great passion and affection: “You know that, I have great memories of Rome and Italy. Go Rome and Forza Italia, always”. His national team will debut at World in Qatar on Wednesday in the 17:00 match against Costa Rica.
November 20, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 11:19 am)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Luis #Enrique #great #memories #city #Rome
Leave a Reply