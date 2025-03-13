No one goes to a football stadium to shame of others and, nevertheless, that was the feeling that I felt one night in January 1996 in the Park of the Princes of Paris. I was hungry for football in France and that poster was very promising: European’s first leg between the PSG and Juventus. At forty minutes, the Vecchia Signora He already won 0-4 and if the game ended 1-6 it was for that sense of piety that all professionals spend with colleagues, except for the Bayern Munich in which case the massacre would have been two digits.

The Super Cup against Juve was traumatic – we will never see the PSG do anything big – and the confirmation of Paris’s detachment with football, invisible in everyday life. It was easier to discuss restaurants than football in bars! It would be said that the personality of Paris, so sensitive to beauty was deliberately and proudly contrary to football. He had to disembark capital of Qatar to divert that course of the Seine, which propelled the PSG and, at the same time, transformed it into a very detesting team throughout Europe, starting with the French themselves, disdainful of the new rich and faithful to clubs with a brilliant future behind them such as the Stade of Reims, the Saint-Etienne, the Lens or the Olympique de Marseille.

For the first time, the PSG enjoys respect and sympathy in Europe, even in Paris

Antean night there was a relevant fact in the history of soccer of the 21st century: for the first time, half Europe and my four friends wanted the PSG to eliminate a whole classic like Liverpool. An affective turn that has a person in charge, a native of Gijón and the best ambassador of Asturian humor (unlike British or Galician humor, the Asturian is practiced with a moring face): Luis Enrique Martínez.

Qatarí advance of the Persian Gulf Landing in sport – a great time now by Saudi Arabia -, the PSG has embodied the opposite of traditional football: pasta without hobby, stars without quarry, artifice against authenticity. Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Messi, Mbappé …

Mais Rien Du Tout!

Without figures or desire, Luis Enrique is creating an author team that was a doctorate at Anfield. For the first time, Europe takes PSG seriously as far as respect is concerned, humanized by a coach that the closeness had the importance it deserves. It is a pity that Luis Enrique does not read the press because he would release an ironic laugh and send me to shit.