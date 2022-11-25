Luis Enrique Martinezthe Spanish coach, considered this Wednesday, after the 7-0 win against Costa Rica at the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, that “praise weakens”, but he warned that his team “is neither going to speculate nor is it going to relax” for this victory, at the same time that he ironized that “he had always read that a goal was missing” for the team and remarked that this result “clearly reinforces everyone.” “

“I have no doubt that we are going to compete in the next match with the same intensity, if not more, because Germany motivates. I have no doubts. It is evident that praise weakens, but don’t worry because this group is neither going to speculate nor They are going to relax, because I see the intensity they are experiencing, there are going to be changes in the line-up, I have confidence in the 26. Germany can beat us, but it will not be because there is relaxation or they think that everything is done”, he assured at the end of the clash at Al Thumama stadium.

And he added: “This result clearly strengthens us all, but we must not forget that we have to play against Germany, which needs to win and we want to win if we continue thinking of being a real option to go as far as possible. Today we will celebrate, We’ll go have dinner and enjoy ourselves and tomorrow we’ll start preparing for the game in Germany”.

“Praise weakens and we are prepared so that nothing affects us, although it is much better, of course, that the current be positive,” he insisted in his appearance.

The memory

Luis Enrique has had the option of facing Colombian teams and in a talk he recalled what was the best goal he scored.

The DT remembered the game in which Spain beat Colombia 4-0 in the Olympic Games of Spain in 1992.



“I haven’t been one to score many spectacular goals. I really liked one that I scored against Colombia in the Olympics. A very cool goal, which Kiko gave me a pass, I controlled it with my chest on the edge of the area and I gave it a Vaseline ‘ to the goalkeeper,” he said.