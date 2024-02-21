Luis Enrique Guzmán, brother of Alejandra Guzmán, calls Mayela Laguna a liar, his ex-partner, mother of little Apolo Guzmán, who is hospitalized, because he assures that his illness 'is part of a farce'.

Apolo Guzmán, youngest son of Luis Enrique Guzman and Mayela Laguna, is hospitalized because he contracted rotavirus. Let us remember that the family is going through a difficult situation, since there is a legal dispute because the child is supposedly not the son of the son of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzman.

In several news portals it is shared that Luis Enrique Guzmán, brother of Alejandra Guzmán, spoke with journalists in Mexico City and assures that Mayela Laguna is lying about the health of the infant. especially to avoid having a DNA test done.

Alejandra Guzmán and her brother Luis Enrique with their father, the singer Enrique Guzmán. Instagram photo

Luis Enrique Guzmán, upset, says that the child is not to blame for anything: “Here is someone who is not innocent and who has used lies, you know what the truth is.”

Luis Enrique Guzmanbrother of Alejandra Guzmansays that the child is a sweetheart and should not be involved in those types of scandals.

Regarding the DNA test, Luis Enrique Guzmán says: “I'm here to prove that, to take the test and it will not come out positive, I am one hundred percent sure. That's what Mayela says because she has no other option, because she knows the truth.”

Mayela Laguna, Luis Enrique Guzmán and little Apolo. Instagram photo

Besides, Luis Enrique Guzmán, who has no longer lived with Mayela for months, He adds that the fact that Apolo Guzmán is hospitalized is more than anything a Mayela strategy so that the DNA test is not performed:

“She says she wants the test, well here we are. Everyone is going to know the truth, when the lady brings the child to do the DNA test.”

Luis Enrique Guzmán also declares that Mayela Laguna is lying, He and his family have been victims of her lies, who only seeks to extort them from the moment she was not given what she wanted.

