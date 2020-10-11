Since the Spanish team stopped ruling in the big events, each game has become a revalidation, always with the long shadow of those players and those glorious times. Julen Lopetegui, Robert Moreno and also Luis Enrique lived with this sensation in their two stages. Since the return of the latter, the team has faced two leading powers away, Germany and Portugal, and started two draws.

In between he thrashed a rival of the middle class like Ukraine (4-0), in a good game that led to the explosion of the phenomenon Ansu Fati and the leadership of the group. Tonight in Madrid (20.45, La1) Switzerland, another inferior rival, will appear with three essential points to aspire to play the final four of the League of Nations. Due to the official nature of the match and the need to win, on the Valdebebas grass an eleven with fewer rookies is expected than the one arranged at the start against the European champions at the José Alvalade stadium. Among those sensations that La Roja distills, it is also palpable that only victory would be considered normal. The ultimate measure seems destined to be calibrated in the big tournaments and against the best powers.

By occasions created and granted, in Stuttgart and in Lisbon, Spain could lose and win. In both games he showed strengths and weaknesses. Broadly speaking, the coach has drawn two positive consequences from those two high-altitude games. “Spain does not speculate, it goes out to play the same regardless of the rival,” the coach has proudly reiterated. The other argument that has filled the eye of the Spanish coach is the attitude of the internationals to try to capture that idea of ​​pressing in the opposite field and executing the defensive returns when the pressure after loss is overcome. In the first stage of Luis Enrique and during that of Robert Moreno, the players were also involved in this demanding plan from the physical and the tactical, but after the return of the Asturian coach, a point of intensity and constancy is perceived.

One of the defects that have been glimpsed against Germans and Portuguese have to do with the risks of playing with such an advanced defense. Germany made transitions that could finish the game in their favor when they retreated after going ahead and against Portugal Luis Enrique himself said that his team lost control in some moments that caused shots to the crossbar by Cristiano Ronaldo and Renato and a chance by João Félix.

In the carpentry of the attack, the lack of a pure scorer has forced Luis Enrique to rethink the ways to arrive and achieve the goal. He has opted for an attack of three mobile forwards who have the capacity to play inside and out in the absence of a “great scorer like Van Basten or Luis Suárez”. Yesterday, he defended that idea again by taking a new twist to reinforce it. “I prefer to have this team over a player who can condition me with certain things like defensive work. That is just my opinion. I am delighted with what we have and I defend it with my heart, ”he said. He did not pronounce the names of Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but both respond to that profile.

Adama’s lace

That context that he intends to create for the strikers, which powers Ansu Fati like no other, is valid for Gerard Moreno, Rodrigo, Ferran, Olmo or Oyarzabal. Due to its purest extreme conditions, Adama Traoré may have more problems interpreting the combinatorial game that is needed in the interior areas. However, Luis Enrique, is convinced that it can be compatible with the presence of Ansu Fati, “of course the two can play together”, and be something more than a specialist to come off the bench with closed games or that need a change on the way to go back. “Make no mistake, he is not only speed and physical,” the coach warns the press, “he is the ability to protect the ball, he is very skilled, you will see. There is no tactic for him or for any player. The tactic tries to enhance individualities, but from the collective. Of course, there are nuances, but they depend on the game strategy. Here’s a collective idea. A profile like Adama’s is not common; Another test to which the triumphant past will only be valid with the titles and the great teams in between.