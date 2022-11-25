The direct ones, in which the coach comments on the current situation of La Roja and answers the questions and doubts of the fans, have become a phenomenon and a great source of information for anyone who wants to be informed about the current national team.

In addition, he is aware of the effectiveness of the “chain of command” that has been established in La Roja: “There are many leaders within the field. Outside they lead the most veterans such as Busquets, Alba, Carvajal, Sarabia, Azpilicueta too […] Azpilicueta is one of Chelsea’s reference players. […] There is not an exercise in which I do not give maximum intensity. It is leadership by example, which reaches deeper“.

On the other hand, the coach is confident in his strategy to beat Germany on Sunday: “Until the day of the match against Germany we are not going to teach them anything. They already know Germany. Two hours before we go to the stadium I give them the first talk. In the stadium, I try to build trust“.

Luis Enrique also wanted to talk about the new Spanish pearl, Gaviaware of the game that the midfielder of the FC Barcelona:”In the national team we are trying to channel Gavi’s energy so that it benefits the team“.