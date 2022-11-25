Friday, November 25, 2022
Luis Enrique: explosive words about sex in the Spain team

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
Spain thrashes Costa Rica

Spain.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / Noushad Thekkayil

Spain.

“With my wife I did what we had to do.”

A scaffold or giant screens to direct the training sessions, the innovations of the Spanish coach Luis Enrique have happened on their way to Qatarwhere his latest idea has been a Twitch channel to connect with the public.

Always looking for the best way to convey his orders to the players,
Luis Enrique has also decided to innovate in his way of reaching the public.

“There is great enthusiasm and a great desire to tell you things as they are. Total reality, there is no organization,” said Luis Enrique when inaugurating his latest technological surprise last Friday.

His conversion to ‘streamer’ is the latest of the innovations of the Spanish coach, always looking for a better connection with the public and players.

no holds barred

One of the important topics and that generates expectation in the sixth in those selected during the World Cup.

The Spanish coach touched him, spoke openly and gave his version of what he did and what he says to his players.

“It is something very normal. I don’t give it importance. As long as you don’t hit a bacchanalia. (…) With the clubs they are at home and I am zero worried if they do it or not. If they do it, it is because it is going well for them, ”she said.

And he added: “I consider sex important, and as a player, whenever I could, with my wife I did what we had to do.”

Sports

