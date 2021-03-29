TO Luis Enrique he did not like what he was watching inside the field. Not outside. It was the 23rd minute and the ball went out of the band towards the athletics track. The ball boys were conspicuous by their absence. And the coach left his technical area to go running to pick up a ball that was on the fourth official’s bench. Wearing his yellow ‘Jordans’, he kicked him out from under the seat and hurled him onto the field. Before going to his place, he spoke something to the fourth official. Surely he reproached him for what then he denounced at a press conference.

Making it clear that he did not use it as an excuse, Luis Enrique began by saying that “the ball bounced like a rabbit” and that those bad conditions of the lawn, coupled with the lack of daring of his players, in his own words, made it difficult arrive with danger to the Georgia area.

And Luis Enrique insisted on another answer and went further: “Some balls were deflated and there were six for the whole game, so when the ball went out, a lot of time was wasted “. The coach made this complaint in a good tone and his claim did not sound like tears. He did not refer to the absence of ball boys, but in a stadium with an athletic field, they were more noticeable because no one was there to return the ball and there were no balls ready in the Georgia area to restart play.

The coach knows that the rivals have their weapons, but the conditions of the field of the game and that there are enough balls and in good condition is vital for a match to be played. Doing the opposite goes against the rules of the game and against fair play.