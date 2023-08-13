Paris Saint-Germain is a powder keg, even though President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and sports guru Luis Campos put on a poker face side by side in the presidential box. In the debut of Luis Enrique in the Parque de los Príncipes, the team delivered an innocuous monologue of football rhetoric against Lorient (0-0). Without fang or depth, with hardly any individual resources or, at such an early date for a newly arrived technician, collective lubrication. Kylian Mbappé saw everything from the stands, accompanied by his brother and Ousman Dembélé, who also held a position on the bench on his first day in office and whose incorporation was greeted on social networks by the French star who wants the Real Madrid. There was no news of Neymar other than a club publication in which he alluded to the fact that he is recovering from a “viral syndrome” and another of his on Instagram in which he is supposed to be in the gym of the team’s training center. By the Bois de Boulogne he was not seen.

PSG’s poor display warns of the difficulties facing Luis Enrique, whose team showed similar flaws to those displayed by the worst version of the Spanish team he coached in their bitter farewell in Qatar. He collected passes from the Parisian box, kneaded the ball in the search for spaces or superiority that did not arrive because Lorient folded without ambiguity and even in his only attacking excursion of the game he managed to shoot, through a lone ranger, at the post. Luis Enrique’s plan did not take effect even due to the fatigue of the rival, who had a hard time in the last minutes, especially since Fabián’s entry onto the field gave PSG a new pulse. The Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos was able to score at the end, who looked for finishing positions, but found little supply. And on the hour the self-sacrificing Uruguayan midfielder Ugarte almost broke parity. There was an effort, but he lacked talent, overflow and rhythm in a team with too many uncertainties.

More information

Meanwhile, in Munich one of Luis Enrique’s favorites during his time with the national team slipped into Harry Kane’s long-awaited party. Dani Olmo scored three goals in the review that Leipzig gave Bayern in the German Super Cup (0-3). The English artilleryman, who had just completed a light morning training with his new companions after leaving London amid intrigues, had half an hour. He just got game.

The game was governed by Leipzig, who marked the start in a defensive inaccuracy by Bayern. On the edge of the break Olmo displayed himself with a roulette wheel that was the prelude to another goal. Tuchel, who had wanted to respect the hierarchy of footballers who won the Bundesliga in the eleven, called the Korean Minjae at halftime to replace the Dutchman De Ligt, who was too soft. But neither fierceness helped Bayern, who locked up their rival in vain and ended up defeated after a penalty with which Dani Olmo completed his great night.

