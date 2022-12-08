The Spanish Federation (RFEF) announced this Thursday the dismissal of the Spanish coach

Luis Enrique Martinezafter the elimination in the round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup against Morocco, and its replacement by Louis of the Source.

The organization considers that “a new project for the Spanish Soccer Team should start, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique,” the federation said in a statement, thanking the coach for his worked.

(Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence for “threat” to leave the World Cup in Qatar)

(‘Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal’: the news that shakes Qatar)

The president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, and its sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, “they have transmitted to the technician the decision adopted”, added the note. Beside

Luis Enrique, the RFEF also announced that Molina has decided to leave his position early next year replaced by Albert Luque as the new director of the national team.

harsh removal

The elimination of Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup after losing to Morocco in a penalty shootout (0-0, 3-0) has ended up taking its toll on the Asturian coach, who came to office in 2018 after another fall in the round of 16. Russia-2018.

During his time at the helm of La Roja, Luis Enrique reached the Euro 2020 semifinals, where he lost to Italy in a penalty shootout (1-1, 4-2), and the Nations League final, in which lost against France 2-1.

The RFEF recognizes Luis Enrique that “he managed to give new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renewal that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football”, but considers that it is necessary turn page.

For this new stage, the RFEF bets on the current U-21 coach,

Luis de la Fuente, who should maintain a line of continuity with the work carried out by Luis Enrique.

“What the team needs is support in all its meaning so that Luis de la Fuente achieves everything he wants,” Luis Enrique said in a farewell letter published on his social networks.

Under-21 coach since 2018, after coaching the Under-19 and Under-18 categories,

Luis de la Fuente proclaimed the ‘Rojita’ European champion in 2019 by beating Germany 2-1 in the final and achieved silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympicswhere they fell in the final 2-1 with Brazil.

Luis de la Fuente will be ratified in his new position in a board of directors of the RFEF next Monday, after which his presentation to the media will take place.

First matches in March



“The new coach will make his debut in March in the qualifying phase for Euro 2024 in Germany and will direct his first two games against Norway (March 25) and Scotland (March 28),” the RFEF said in its statement.

De la Fuente will take the reins of a renewed team and the one he knows, since the young figures of La Roja came out of the Under-21. “When you are in the Sub-21 you are in the anteroom of the absolute.

Knowing that we have a coach that looks at the Under-21s as if it were a subsidiary that provides players to the first team”, recalled Luis de la Fuente after learning of Alejandro Balde’s urgent call for the World Cup, after José Gayá’s injury.

The new senior coach also had men like Marco Asensio, Pedri, Unai Simón or Dani Olmo. Now de la Fuente will continue his work one step above, replacing Luis Enrique who “bet on young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish team,” according to the RFEF.

(Lionel Scaloni heated up and took it against a journalist in Qatar, video)

(Qatar 2022: statistical duel that yields the winners of the quarterfinals)

AFP