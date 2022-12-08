The Spanish Football Federation has decided not to renew Luis Enrique’s contract as coach, which expired at the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar. With the unexpected elimination of Spain in the round of 16 against Morocco, events have precipitated. The coach did not travel to Barcelona on his return from Doha and, during a face-to-face conversation this morning with the federation’s sports director, José Francisco Molina, he told him that he would no longer lead the team. The president of the federation, Luis Rubiales, was not present at the meeting. The decision ends the cycle that began in September 2018, interrupted for almost a year due to the illness and subsequent death of Luis Enrique’s youngest daughter. The continuity of Luis Enrique was in the air since a year ago he rejected a renewal offer from the federation. The parties agreed to meet at the conclusion of the World Cup and decide. At that time, the force in the negotiation was held by the coach, but this has gradually deteriorated until it was greatly weakened by the setback with Morocco.

The relief will be taken by the current U-21 coach, Luis de la Fuente (Haro, 61 years old), who has beaten Marcelino García Toral and has already been announced by the federation. The new coach will be presented on Monday the 12th at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, after his appointment has been approved by the federation’s board of directors. De la Fuente will debut on March 23 on Spanish soil against Norway in the first qualifying match for the Euro 2026 in Germany.

The federation justifies the decision on the scarcity of offers on the market and on the internal promotion of a coach through whom most of the young players who have debuted in the senior team with their predecessor have gone through. Former Athletic player, with whom he won two Leagues (83 and 84) and a Cup (84), De la Fuente has forged his career as a coach in youth football. His resume does not include any experience in professional clubs. He is an affable man, with a low profile, who has nothing to do with the histrionics of the coach from Gijón. In 2013 he joined the federation and in 2015 he was proclaimed European champion with the under-19 team. In 2018, he was a gold medalist at the Mediterranean Games with the under-18 team. Subsequently, in July 2018 he was named U-21 coach and a year later, in 2019, he was proclaimed European champion in Italy, winning the fifth win for Spain after beating Germany in the final (2-1). The already absolute coach also achieved Olympic silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The decision means putting an end to the Luis Enrique Club de Fútbol in which the already former national coach has tried to convert the team under an attractive but also reckless game idea, sustained and reinforced by his self-proclaimed leadership and his strong personality. After the failures in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, in the 2016 Euro Cup, the objective of hiring him was to return Spain to the leading positions in major competitions with offensive football and re-engage a disenchanted fans. With the semifinals reached in the last Eurocup and the runner-up in the League of Nations in 2021, the objectives were satisfied in the absence of, at least, equaling or approaching them in Qatar. The bump with Morocco has blown everything up.

The buried magma that was around the figure of Luis Enrique began to erupt after the defeat against Japan. The federative discontent with his stardom as streamer, the old reproach of not lending himself to sponsorship acts with the frequency that Luis Rubiales would have wanted, the rise of his tricky relationship with the press and his authoritarianism and that of part of his technical staff in the day to day with some federative employees began to gain strength in internal and external conversations. The loss against the Japanese team also caused leaders and some players to question the rigidity and fundamentalism with which Luis Enrique applied his football ideas. The footballers decided to set up a meeting to reinforce themselves after having seen the monumental anger of the coach after the encounter with the Japanese team. In the days prior to the duel with Morocco, the coach was more focused on football aspects than on the mental reactivation of the group that he always led together with the psychologist Joaquín Valdés.

