Luis Enrique has expanded the Spain’s list in case there is a coronavirus outbreak and it is forced to modify the call before the game against Sweden, scheduled for next Monday but pending confirmation of the quarantine period that the Selection must keep due to the positive of Busquets, close contact with the rest of the internationals. Those recruited by the coach are Brais Méndez, Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals and Carlos Soler.

Celta has made Brais Méndez’s call for the senior team official on his Twitter account. The Galician team anticipated the Federation with its tweet and created a stir because it seemed that Méndez is the replacement for Sergio Busquets, but Luis Enrique has only called Brais to train and not to play the Eurocup, unless the discharge of the culé is confirmed. Celta deleted the first tweet and put another one specifying that the call is “for the training of the National Team. The same thing happens with the rest of the summoned: they come to Las Rozas to enter the bubble and become the replacements if the dreaded outbreak occurs due to the spread of contagion from the captain of Spain

It is striking that, for the second time, Sergio Ramos does not enter the call, although neither Canales, Navas or Nacho. The Real Madrid captain, however, has commented to his relatives that he has already fully recovered from his knee injury, to the point that it has been several days doing all your trips by bicyclea (this is how he travels around Madrid, for example from his home to that of his brother, René) to strengthen the repaired meniscus.

The internationals have returned to training this Monday afternoon, although they will do so in groups. The doctors of the RFEF, Cota and Celada, They have organized the team into blocks of eight players who will train in two different fields in Las Rozas. The isolation in bubbles will last at least until Thursday or Friday, which is when Luis Enrique, if a crown sprout does not jump, hopes to be able to return to work with the whole team to prepare for the debut against Sweden, on Monday at La Cartuja if its postponement is not essential.