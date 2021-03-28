Prejudices. Stuck in the sandwich The league fight between Atlético, Barça and Madrid, the National Team will play this Sunday in Georgia a little piece of their options to go to Qatar. The party is on the threshold of being anonymous and annoying for those who later buy the specials of the Eurocup and the world. But to get there, these episodes are necessary. Surely for Those who have seen the National Team in all the big tournaments since it failed the 1992 European Championship, this bureaucracy is unbearable. But in addition to an unpleasant elitism, the thought carries a deep ignorance. Without going further, Luis Aragonés’ pre-champion team had to work his way to the 2006 World Cup in a play-off against Slovakia.

The plan. In this last call prior to the Eurocup, the mean is 25.6 years. Young, but not so young. The 2008 champion team had an average of 26. There was, however, a big difference. In that Spain, only five players were over thirty and one of them, Palop (34), nor did he play. The other four were Senna (31), Juanito (31), Capdevila (30) and Puyol (30). The spine was physically exuberant and in full maturity. In addition to Puyol, Xavi (28), Marchena (28), Boxes (27), Xabi (26), town (26), Iniesta (24) and Fernando Torres (24). Spain became a perfect machine for six years. To this Eurocup, Luis Enrique, could take up to eight players +30: Navas (35), Bouquets (3. 4), Busquets and Alba (32); and De Gea, Canales, Íñigo and Thiago, who will be 30 in June.

The risk. What does that mean? Well, let it be accepted better or worse, Luis Enrique has to combine the end of the last world champions with very young whose presence is required because the intermediate generation, that formed by De Gea, Isco, Thiago, Morata, Rodrigo or Koke, has not been a winner. This has forced the Asturian to open a new cycle with Unai Simón, Èric García, Rodri, Fabián, Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Bryan Gil or Ferrán Torres. And the new prodigy, Pedri.

The conclusion. From that cocktail, today only irregularity can come out. Great matches (6-1 to Croatia, 4-0 to Ukraine, 6-0 to Germany) mixed with firecrackers against England, Switzerland or Greece itself. Before growing up, to this Selection it still has to be a roller coaster. Rescuing Luis Enrique was a brave decision for Rubiales. And you must always get on the ship of the brave.