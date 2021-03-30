Luis Enrique and Sergio Canales have appeared to analyze the current situation of the National Team, in the previous match this Wednesday against Kosovo, third in qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Do you expect Kosovo to have the level of Georgia?

I expect a bit of a rival as in previous games. Although Kosovo is a different team from Greece and Georgia. They press high intensely, they are daring, they are brave, they start from behind. It is a selection that I like, that takes risks. They have a striker that holds the ball face-to-face, a good mid striker… It will be a difficult game.

Gerard Moreno is ready for Kosovo. Should I have called another forward?

Once we did the tests and there was no injury, we told him to stay. There were two resonances, from Villarreal and the Federation doctors, and there was no injury, so there was no reason to call it off. He has trained well the last two days and if he is fit, the logical thing is that he is on the list.

Sergio Ramos played 45 minutes in the first game, he didn’t play anything in the second game, has he relapsed? Does speculation bother you?

No matter what happens and what you decide, it will not end with speculation. Sergio is in good condition and available to the coach. I tell the players the decision first and then we will make it public.

48 hours later, does your level of concern for Georgia remain?

The tension of the party itself distorts reality, that is why it is so difficult to judge the party without having seen it. From the position of coach you see little. My reflection after watching the game is more positive. I liked the first part, not going too deep was what he did not look for. In the second half, he gave us more opportunities for his wear and tear and we took the game fairly.

We saw a video of congratulations to Ramos and he continues to get excited, do you think he will continue in LaLiga?

Sergio’s speech for his birthday was very beautiful, heartfelt, emotional. Those words from someone like Ramos are a positive message. About your future, God will tell.

How have you seen Jordi Alba on your return?

He did not participate in the first game, in the second he did and played well. He was very good offensively and defensively. In one of its best versions. I hope he continues like this in his team and in the National Team.

Italy has raised a list of 25 or 26 for the Eurocup for COVID, what do you think?

I have spoken with Vialli about this possibility. I do not want to pronounce myself, there are positive and negative things in a larger list. We will accept what UEFA says.

The fans miss a block, a running eleven, do you see it feasible?

I have to make my decisions. What I’m not going to do is make my decisions based on what Pepe, Manolo or Lucas wants, I have to make my decisions. I believe in something else, I respect all opinions, but my experience supports me. I will continue to death with my ideas.

How is Pedri doing after the tough tackle he suffered against Georgia?

Pedri finished the action well, which was dangerous. Has entered without problems.

Can a player repeat tomorrow as a starter and play 90 minutes, like Morata?

I said no one was going to play 90 minutes, but I can tell lies. Each player is treated in a different way, there are people who have different things. We’ll see tomorrow.

If Unai Simón repeats against Kosovo, does he consolidate in that starting position?

Any of the three goalkeepers gives me confidence and others who have not come as well. With the goal I can make any decision.

Can Pepe, Manolo and Lucas, the fans, be excited with this Selection without a fixed eleven?

If I had eleven fixed ones, it would not guarantee me to win games either and if I had them, other things would be requested. Pepe, Manolo and Lucas are the journalists, the ones who provoke them debate, that’s what the media are for. The fans enjoy their national team if they win and if they lose, they get angry.

Are you worried about the lack of goal?

It does not worry me. I’m happy with the strikers I have. My job as a coach is to enhance their skills, try to generate a game so that they perform better. I am proud and happy to have what I have.

You have a lot of experience as a coach and player, how can you handle criticism?

We highly value that with young players managing criticism. If you don’t know how to handle criticism, you can’t be a professional player or coach. We have to be demanding. And face the future with enthusiasm. If things don’t go well, we know there will be a lot of criticism.

Do the matches of Greece and Georgia leave Spain at their level after the defeat of Germany?

Of a specific and punctual game that was a party like the one in Germany, we have all thought that there was a selection machine. The Selection that was champion arrived with results by the minimum. Nobody wins easily, it costs a lot. After winning one of the world powers there was euphoria and we warned that it would not be like that. No problem. The important thing is to add three more points. Some negativity does not hurt to face the Eurocup that people are more attentive. They try to attack by generating danger and to defend by pressing. In that a 10.

Fabian said that you have to be in Qatar yes or yes, what message does it send to the fans?

Kosovo must be beaten by making the fans enjoy. You have to be ambitious, attacking from the beginning. And accepting what comes.

Sergio Canales

Disenchanted public: “Football is present, what you did three months or two days ago is useless. I see the group with the same enthusiasm and desire to do well. It gives me security and confidence.”

Rivals: “Today it is difficult to beat any rival. Not only us, but also other great teams. We have to be prepared for whatever team you face. If they lock us up behind us, it is difficult for us to generate chances. We are growing.”

Euro favorites?: “There are many very powerful teams and Spain is among them. Any rival can send you home, you have to be focused on every detail. We have to grow in some aspects, but we are on the right track.”