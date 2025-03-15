03/15/2025



Updated at 5:13 p.m.





Luis Enrique appeared this Saturday before the media in the previous confrontation between the Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille. The French football classic that will be played this Sunday, a hot duel for its historical rivalry, is under a threat of suspension in case of hate chants, revealed ‘l’Equipe’.

The Parisian club will receive in the Park of the Princes Al Marseille, a match in which the visitor Adrien Rabiot He will return to what was his house. The Asturian coach knows very well what the former PSG soccer player will live, since something similar happened to him as a player when he went from Real Madrid to FC Barcelona. In his active stage, visits to Santiago Bernabéu were never simple and the famous song of “Luis Enrique, your father is Amunike” became recurrent, as well as the insults against him. However, technician now says to have forgotten. “I don’t remember. I think they didn’t whistle in the Bernabéu. I never dedicated any word of insults or anything, ”he said in the press room.

‘Le Classique’ is a different game and the suspension warning is not trivial. This season, the PSG-Lyon stood for insults of the ultras, facts that in France are typified as crimes of hate. Luis Enrique wants to prevent interferences in the party for reasons far from sports and asks that his fans do not fall in fouls of respect for the rival: «I am almost new on this. I have only played three Xlassics. We know it’s a game specialfor everyone. I always make the same reflection. Our fans are very important to us, we need their support in each party in all competitions. I love his mentality and nonconformity throughout all seasons ».

«I would like to be able to have your support during all parties. In the end I know the level of excitation in the classics. One has to respect to fans and rivals. You have to concentrate on help to the team and not weaken the rival. I hope it happens like that. Football is passion and everything must occur from a point of view as educational as possible, ”added the Asturian.