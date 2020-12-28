Although entities such as Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or the University of Oxford are leading the way in the development of vaccines to deal with the coronavirus, it does not mean that other organizations are not conducting research. Luis Enjuanes, a researcher at the CSIC, has confirmed that the slow pace of Spanish scientific studies is due to the fact that “the vaccine is very new.”

“We are in that process and we hope to soon carry out trials with three different companies: a Spanish research institute and two other companies, one European and one from the US”, explains Enjuanes, who leads one of the CSIC teams that is working on a vaccine, in an interview with RTVE.

For now is in a very early phase of trials, in which it is also intended to test the vaccine with macaque monkeys. For the researcher, those already approved are not perfect, and they have limitations because they require two doses. On his, which is being worked on, there is still work to be done: “We are not yet interested in trials in the clinical phase.”

Full confidence in distributed vaccines

For the virologist, the coronavirus is going to have a short time once the vaccines are applied to the entire population “because they induce antibodies against many areas and it is difficult for the virus to escape from all the antibodies with different specificities ”.

In the interview he explained that Antibodies that block entry into the cell are the most effective, since they are the ones that neutralize the virus most powerfully, and that it would be very rare for him to find a second way to enter.

“Although they may lose a little bit of effectiveness, they will continue to protect”, reassures Enjuanes on the hypothetical possibility that they might be less effective, so that vaccines will still be useful no matter what.

X-ray of your vaccine, with two versions

Enjuanes has revealed on RTVE that there are two versions of the vaccine underway in our country. The most advanced, in which all hopes are placed, has been classified as “chemically defined”, similar to those of Pfizer and Moderna, based on the construction of an RNA but with the difference that can be self-powered.

“The cells of the vaccinated person can multiply inside, which means that the level of vaccination can be stronger”, says the director of the coronavirus laboratory of the National Center for Biotechnology. All efforts are aimed at finding a vaccine make it as safe as possible, since “It is the best guarantee we have to know that it will not mutate and become a virulent virus ”.

A first part of this version is genetic engineering, which makes it possible to identify the genes that can be removed and do something safe “that cannot be spread.” On the other hand, the second part responds to your administration, since RNA “are very susceptible to being chopped up by enzymes both in the organism and the environment, that is why they are protected with an important envelope made up of lipids, fatty acids, as well as other components”.

To complete the process, Spanish scientists are trying to acquire a technology that companies such as Pfizer and Moderna have already used, that they currently do not have, and that would allow the creation of the vaccine to be completed in all its aspects.