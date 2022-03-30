Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola considered that Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas could be the one to face AMLO’s candidate for Morena in the 2024 presidential electionsbecause despite his little experience in political office, his name is increasingly popular.

In her opinion column published on March 30, 2022, Loret de Mola recalled that the name of Colosio’s son, the assassinated PRI candidate in the 1994 elections, began to gain relevance towards 2024 after being considered the favorite opponent for the next presidential elections.

“Since a survey appeared that showed him as the best positioned opponent for the 2024 presidential election, a lot of conversation has been sparked around the possibility that Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas will face whoever López Obrador launches for MorenaLoret warned about Colosio’s son.

Loret added that a campaign slogan has even been proposed: “Now yes, Colosio President”, remembering Luis Donaldo Colosio Sr., who never became president due to his assassination at the time when he was the favorite candidate of the Mexicans for occupy the presidency of Mexico.

With this, Colosio Jr. seeks to be positioned as an “anti-system” and “victim of the most rotten in Mexico” by losing his father, which the electorate would feel as a kind of “historic vindication” for the last name Colosio, of according to the journalist.

“In summary, snatch from AMLO the flags that the National Palace gave him“, he added.

The columnist acknowledged that although all of Mexico recognizes the Colosio surname and Luis Donaldo has not been involved in scandals, the current mayor of Monterrey lacks sufficient experience in political positions, since he has barely been a deputy and mayor for a few months, which makes him someone “lacking the maturity for a position of that magnitude”.

Loret de Mola believed that if Colosio Riojas’ candidacy becomes a reality and prevails over Morena’s candidate, he can offer “Guarantees” to President López Obrador that “it is not a bad legacy”since it is a surname victim of the “mafia of power”.

“When the time comes, if his candidacy catches on and that of the ruling party gets stuck, offer guarantees to López Obrador that it is not a bad legacy -for his way of reading Mexico- to hand over power to a Colosio, a surname that “the mafia of power” did not let it come”, he concluded.