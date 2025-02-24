02/24/2025 at 4:56 p.m.





















The SAD VILLAVERDE SAN ANDRÉSMadrid’s third federation, he reported Monday of the death of Luisat 76, the one who has been his Utillero during the last seven seasons.

Luis, a very dear character in Madrid’s football and especially in the Villaverde San Andrés, has long fought against a disease.

Numerous teams in the Community of Madrid have shown their condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased Utillero, as well as his club, chaired by Juan Antonio Cózar, more than half a century in command of the entity and the oldest president of European football.

