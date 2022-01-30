The Liverpool signed the Colombian international midfielderLuis Diazcoming from FC Portoas announced this Sunday by the club of the premier league.

Diaz25, who signed a contract until 2027, was transferred for an amount of 37.5 million pounds (50 million dollars), plus 12.5 million pounds (16.7 million dollars, 15 million euros ) in variables.

From this same Sunday the sale of the shirt with number 23 of Luis Díaz. According to the club’s portal website, he costs 89.25 pounds sterling (with the value of 10 pounds already included for the name), which in Colombian pesos would be 473,472.

-Also read: Sleep problems? This military technique would put him to sleep in 2 minutes.

“Liverpool Football Club has completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance,” the English club said in a statement posted on its website.

Diaz landed at Liverpool after two and a half seasons at FC Porto, where he played 125 games and scored 41 goals.

Diaz was rumored to be the Reds’ German manager Jurgen Klopp’s main target during the summer transfer window, but growing interest in the player, particularly from Tottenham, forced Liverpool to come forward.

At the moment, the Colombian striker is playing with his team in the qualifying rounds at Qatar World Cup 2022.

-Also read: I was a shooting star on TV, I saw friends die and they remember me as a meme.

For this reason, Liverpool sent a delegation to Argentina, where Colombia will play on Tuesday, to carry out a medical examination before the January market closes.

This incorporation raises doubts about the future of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

At the moment, there is no solution in sight in the long negotiations over the renewal of Salah, who is currently contesting the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese Sadio Mane and the Brazilian Roberto Firmino will end their contract in the summer of 2023, when they will be 31 years old.

Diaz, who will add fresh blood to Liverpool’s attacking line, arrives at the English side with a flourishing reputation after scoring 16 goals in 28 games for Porto this season.

-Also read: What should not pack? Learn about the most seized items at airports.

In addition, the South American winger was joint top scorer with Lionel Messi in last year’s Copa América with four goals.

TIME

with AFP