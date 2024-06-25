The Colombian National Team He made his best debut in the Copa América with a 2-1 victory against Paraguay on the first day of group D.

James Rodriguez He was the great figure of the game with assists on the goals of Daniel Muñoz, first, and Jéfferson Lerma, later.

James Rodríguez, the figure of Colombia vs. Paraguay Photo:taken from TV and Cristian Álvarez Share

The National Team played at its own pace, without worrying, waited for the right moments to strike and took its first three points.

Paraguay tried with its strength and drive, but could barely reach the injury goal in the second half.

Luis Diaz He did not shine as usual, but he had an important job wearing down his rivals.

However, at the start of the game he had an action that dazzled those attending the stadium and the television viewers.

Lucho showed all his quality and with a series of feints he destroyed the waist of his markers, and then shot a good cross.

The action becomes popular on social networks and arouses great praise for the Colombian’s skill.

The magic of Luis Díaz

