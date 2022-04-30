Luis Díaz’s Liverpool: Jorge Valdano overflows with praise

By winning by the minimum this Saturday in Newcastle (1-0) in the opening match of date 35 of the Premier League, Liverpool is still in the fight with Manchester City for the title.

In the midst of the two semifinal duels of the ‘Champions’ against Villarreal (2-0 in the first leg) and against some ‘Urracas’ with new energy since last January’s ‘mercato’, the mission was not entirely easy for Jurgen Klopp’s pupils.

more than fair

Not in vain, Newcastle is the second team that has achieved the most points in England so far in 2022, only surpassed by its rival this Saturday.

Regardless of whether or not Liverpool wins the Premier League, the praise for the team, for the Colombian Luis Díaz and for the DT, Jurgen Klopp, it rains.

One of the last to do so was Jorge Valdano, the Argentine, World Champion in 1986, who spoke well of what the team does.

“For at least two years I’ve been trying to explain so much energy to myself. Their efforts are long, repeated and fast. They do it every three days. They don’t get injured, they don’t get tired and they don’t know laziness,” he said.

