With another emergency eleven and just three days after winning the League Cup, the Liverpool of Jürgen Klopp's 'babies' once again demonstrated their resilience and quality and eliminated Southampton to continue with the dream of lifting the four titles they are competing for (3-0).

The 'Reds', who did not recover any of the twelve players they have in the infirmary, came out with five youth players and left starters on the bench in the final against Chelsea such as Luis Díaz, Ibrahima Konaté and Alexis Mac Allister.

Despite the emergency team, the 'Reds' did not suffer against one of the candidates for promotion in the Championship and with three goals from the kids they sealed the tie.

The Welshman Louie Koumas, 19 years old and making his debut with the first team, made it 1-0 with a shot from the front that hit a defender and changed the goalkeeper's trajectory. With the 1-0 in the 44th minute and much of the tension released, Liverpool killed the game in the straight with an 18-year-old Jayden Danns who already played more than half an hour against Chelsea.

Jayden Danns celebrates with Liverpool.

The tall forward made a good through pass from Harvey Elliott when he chipped the ball before the exit of Joe Lumley, Southampton goalkeeper, and took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper after Conor Bradley's shot with the inside to push the score to 3-0.

Danns, who until last week had only played two minutes for Liverpool, scored a brace and became the latest big success for his family, after his father, Neil Danns, will play for Birmingham City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, his grandfather will perform at Eurovision, and his sister at Junior Eurovision.





EFE

More sports news