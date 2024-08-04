Luis Diaz joined the discipline of the Liverpool After a long vacation in ColombiaThe 27-year-old Guajiro will find out what his future holds after the few offers that have arrived in recent weeks and after the English club changed its mind, his continuity seems to be firm.

Fought joined the preseason of Coach Arne Slot in England after taking a few days of rest in Colombia, where he was seen in high spirits at a vallenato party and enjoying time with his family.

Salah, Nunez and Diaz, Liverpool players. Photo:FE/EPA/Peter Powell and Liverpool Instagram Share

Luis Diaz joins Liverpool’s team

There were doubts about the Colombian’s absence from the preseason, after his vacation was over. Players who were in the Copa América or the Euro Cup such as Darwin Núñez, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez joined before the Guajiro.

However, Luis Diaz He appeared this Sunday in the preseason, he looked very animated in the gym work and was close to his friend Darwin Nunez. The player, who comes from being runner-up in the Copa América with the Colombia selection, could stay in the Liverpool after a few months of rumors.

The Colombian reunited with his teammates, played some games with the ball and began physical preparation in the gym to acclimatize to the pace that the team has been handling for weeks. On Saturday he beat Manchester United (0-3) in a pre-season friendly.

Luis Díaz would have his continuity assured

According to the English press, the English team wanted to sell him to raise money and bring in other pieces in attack and in midfield, but due to the lack of concrete offers, the future of the Fought it could change.

Liverpool Echo He commented a week ago that the Colombian winger could remain for another season at the Merseyside club as the directors no longer see a clear view of his sale.

“Liverpool are not very interested in selling Diaz,” the newspaper said about the possible departure of Luis Diaz. In addition, coach Arne Slot places great importance on his wingers and would give the Colombian a boost.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS