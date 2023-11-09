The father of the Colombian Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has been rescued after being handed over to a group of United Nations representatives.
Díaz’s parents were kidnapped at the end of Octoberand while his mother was quickly rescued, his father was held against his will for almost two weeks while UN and Colombian officials negotiated with the group responsible for the kidnapping, a Colombian rebel group known as the ELN.
On Wednesday it was revealed that the ELN would agree to return Díaz’s father safely, Luis Manuel Diazand that delivery has already been carried out.
“The Colombian Football Federation thanks the National Government, the Military Forces and the National Police, as well as all the institutions and officials that made possible the release of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of our player Luis Díaz”indicated a statement from the Colombian Federation.
“Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values of human beings. In Colombia it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.
“For this reason, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sports and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.
“Behind a ball roll the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country. Soccer is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of repeating it again. attack that reality.”
Diaz has been training with Liverpool throughout the ordeal but has stayed away from match days, and manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to give the Colombian winger as much time as possible to mentally recover before even contemplating a return to competitive action. .
Liverpool face Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday night before turning their attention to this weekend’s Premier League clash against Brentford.
