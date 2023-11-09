Díaz’s parents were kidnapped at the end of Octoberand while his mother was quickly rescued, his father was held against his will for almost two weeks while UN and Colombian officials negotiated with the group responsible for the kidnapping, a Colombian rebel group known as the ELN.

“Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values ​​of human beings. In Colombia it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.

“For this reason, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sports and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.

“Behind a ball roll the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country. Soccer is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of repeating it again. attack that reality.”

