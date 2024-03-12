Luis Manuel Díaz, better known as Mane, is the father of Luis Díaz, today the most important player in Colombian soccer. And lately he has had as much or more fame than the talented Liverpool striker.

Mane has been in England for four months, after the painful episode he experienced last year, when he was kidnapped by the ELN. The entire world cried out for his release and, finally, he managed to return to his family.

Since his arrival in Europe, Mane began to gain fame among fans and many of them have sought him out to take photos and to share the joy that Lucho has brought to the 'Reds' fans.

Mane himself uploaded a photograph with his son's boss, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, whom he introduced as his friend. The German has expressed a lot of affection towards him.

Even rival Liverpool players have taken the opportunity to appear alongside Mane, as happened this weekend with Erling Haaland, Manchester City's Norwegian striker.

Mane has taken advantage of his fame and has gone viral thanks to his joy. A couple of weeks ago she appeared with her daughter-in-law, Geraldine Ponce, dancing 'El Secuestro', a song performed by Mono Zabaleta and Daniel Maestre.

This is how Mane Díaz dances to Dua Lipa's new hit

Now a new video of Luis Díaz's father appears, this time, exercising in a gym to the rhythm of Dua Lipa.

The song that is heard in the background is 'Training Sesion', one of the most recent releases by the London singer, and that, three weeks after its launch, it already has more than 12 million views on YouTube.

