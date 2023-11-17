Luis Manuel Díaz, father of Luis Díaz, He was one of the great protagonists in the triumph of the Colombia national team 2-1 against Brazil. ‘Mane’ did not miss a single second of his son’s game on the field and celebrated the guajiro’s goals like millions of Colombians.

It may be of interest to you: This is how Colombia played: Luis Díaz, brilliant guide to finally beat Brazil

The 56-year-old man, who was kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla for 13 days, stole the spotlight and received warm applause in the stadium. Metropolitan of Barranquilla, where the National Team broke the spell against Brazil.

‘Mane’ was in one of the stands, accompanied by his wife Cilenis Marulanda and his family and celebrated each of Luis Díaz’s goals with euphoria, to the point that fans were concerned about his state of health.

Also: Video: Luis Díaz and his father receive a tremendous ovation in the Colombia vs Brazil match

I had the faith and conviction that Luis was going to score because he had the obligation to thank the Colombian people.

In an interview with Win Sports, Luis Manuel clarified that his state of health is good and that he was seen that way because of the moment of joy that his body experienced in the two goals of the Colombian National Team.

“Actually there is a sequel for seconds that comes to my mind and I forget everything. My heart is open and free to endure these joys, “I had faith and conviction that Luis was going to score because he had the obligation to thank the Colombian people.”

In addition, he carefully analyzed the difficult match of Néstor Lorenzo’s team, which was able to overcome the adverse score in the final part of the game. “At first it was difficult, you couldn’t score, ‘Lucho’ had many opportunities, but it didn’t go in. We were convinced that someone was going to enter, Two were going to arrive and it was going to be happiness for the entire Metropolitan and all of Colombia,” he stated.

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Goal by Luis Díaz. Colombia beats Brazil 2-1, at the Metropolitan stadium Photo: Vavexa Romero / El Tiempo

And he was proud of his son’s performance: “Due to my training school process, Luis arrived at the age of four and was seen on the path to being a good soccer player due to his skills, he was a player with a lot of category. Those were his dreams, to be a professional soccer player. Despite so many difficult circumstances and economic issues, things worked out and I saw in him the concentration and discipline, which is why we supported him in that process.”

Luis Manuel talks about the kidnapping and explains his thoughts

Luis Díaz’s father decided to address the topic of the kidnapping that kept Colombia in suspense for more than a week and stated that it is ‘an experience’ that will help him in his life.

Read here: Luis Díaz, excited: analyzes Colombia’s victory: ‘We suffered, but we won the battle’

“There are many mixed feelings, I feel like I am the same person as before, with a lived experience. That will help me overcome situations that at one time I did not see as they should be, The same ‘Mane’ must continue, but with more care,” he said.

Mane Díaz came to receive his son at the Colombia National Team concentration. Photo: Taken from social networks

Luis is a faithful Barcelona fan and it would be one of his dreams

Luis Díaz and his possible signing for Barcelona

Finally, he spoke about the rumor about the arrival of Luis Díaz to Barcelona and expressed that it would be an important step for the guajiro because he is a faithful follower of the Spanish team.

“I know very little about Barcelona, ​​we see the networks, but no one has approached me to tell me anything, Luis is a faithful supporter of Barcelona and it would be one of his dreams. We must thank Porto and Liverpool for that welcome, the with what they received”.

And he added: “Luis is an easy player to win things with because of his way of being, his work and his dedication, he is very disciplined, If the possibility of his arrival at Barcelona arises, there is no problem because he is among the best in the world.“.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO