Liverpool added another golden chapter in its long history and became champion of the English League Cup with a Luis Diaz spectacular, brave and 'taking the team on his shoulder' in the most difficult moments and in the midst of so many absences due to injury.

The guajiro looks happy, loose, relaxed, part of that joy that is seen on his face is generated by his father 'Mane' Diaz, who is accompanying his son in England for more than two months; The kidnapping of him by the ELN is in the past, it is already a chapter in his life that turned the page.

'Mane' Díaz celebrates Liverpool's goal.

Luis Manuel Diaz traveled from Colombia to England last November and celebrated the Christmas and New Year holidays with his children, his wife, his grandchildren and his family. In addition, he celebrated his and his son 'Lucho's' birthday a few weeks ago.

The charisma of 'Mane' has not gone unnoticed in England, a few weeks ago, in the middle of the cold of Manchester, he was seen in the Etihad Stadium seeing up close Luis Díaz and Liverpool in himto Premier League.

'Mane' is taking advantage of his stay in the United Kingdom to watch matches in the best league in the world. As expected, he did not miss the League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. , in London.

Luis Manuel Díaz, Luis Díaz's father, was at the stadium.

His presence was not overlooked, several Liverpool fans recognized him and asked for photos on the way to London'The Mane rockstar' was nicknamed by some people on social networks after his viral photos.

Apparently, Luis Manuel He did not refuse any photo, on X (formerly Twitter) several images of him appeared with loyal Liverpool fans who traveled with him to the capital of England.

To the father of Luis Diaz He was seen very smiling, with a beer in his hand and on what appears to be the train that goes from Liverpool to London.

Viral photo with Klopp

'Mane' He had to go to England for safety after being the victim of a kidnapping in Colombia. Lucho's father sacrificed his roots in his land to be close to his son and accompany him to every Liverpool game.

Now, after the most recent performance of 'I fight' in Liverpool, A photo invades social networks. In it you can see 'Mane' next to the technician Jurgen Klopp. They are seen hugging and smiling.

The publication has generated funny comments on the networks, where people are clamoring for a visit by the famous coach to Colombian soil.

