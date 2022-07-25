Luis Díaz would lose another partner in Liverpool

The Colombian Luis Díaz is still in preseason with Liverpool, after his successful first six months with that team, which he arrived in early 2022.

The striker has become a figure and is one of the important players in the coach’s strategy, Jurgen Klopp.



With Díaz, Liverpool reached the final of the Champions Leaguethe one he lost to Real Madrid in Paris, and fought for the Premier League title until the last game.

Juventus puts good money, but…

In the British squad, one of the leading players has already left, as Sadio Mane ended up in the Bayern Munich, and although no more movements are expected in Italy, there is talk of a very possible one.

It is noted that Juventus prepares an offer for Roberto Firmino, who has not been seen in the preseason field in Austria and that has given for many comments.

The ‘Juve’, it is said, would make an offer to Liverpool, but this would not meet the expectations of the English club.

The Mirror said that 19.5 million euros is a “too low” figure. According to the Liverpool Echo, there is no desire within Liverpool to part with Firmino.

