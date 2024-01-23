Liverpool He is having a dream season, he is the leader of the Premier League With 48 points, he is still in the race in a FA Cup and this Wednesday he will face the second leg semi-final of the English League Cup against Fulham, in the first leg they won 2-1.

It may be of interest to you: Official! América de Cali finishes the novel: announces new international poster manager

Although not everything is happiness in the set of Merseyside, Injuries have hit the team hard and hampered their performance. They are still in the infirmary Train-Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic and Mohamed Salah, who suffered physical discomfort in the midst of his participation in Africa Cup with the selection of Egypt.

To this long list of casualties due to injury, the absence of the Japanese is added Wataru Endo, The midfielder is concentrating with his team in the Asian Cup.

For this reason, the Liverpool is looking for quality players in the transfer market and has a talented left-hander on his radar who plays in the Italian Serie A, who could be the new partner Luis Diaz.

We tell you: Unusual: Tulio Gómez blames his daughter for Ricardo Gareca's non-arrival to America

As revealed by the media Tutto Atalantahe Liverpool He is willing to pay close to 45 million euros for the Dutchman Teun Koopmeiners, player of Atalanta from Bergamo and current partner of the Colombian Luis Muriel.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💰 Liverpool would be prepared to spend around €45M for Teun Koopmeiners for the summer. [TuttoAtalanta] pic.twitter.com/0QmT6hGYf5 — I'm Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) January 23, 2024

The 25-year-old midfielder has had a great campaign with the Atalanta and has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 26 games, adding national and international competitions.

Read here: Mourning: the world mourns the departure of a true football idol from Italy

Koopmeiners It would be the piece that the German coach is looking for Jurgen Klopp to complete his midfield and would repeat the operation of Cody Gakpo, who arrived a year ago for exactly similar figures.

As revealed in Englandsome details are missing for the Dutchman to be a new teammate Luis Díaz at Liverpoola club that seeks to reach an agreement with Atalanta before the end of the winter transfer market.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO