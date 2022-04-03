Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Luis Díaz would be champion with Liverpool, according to computer forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Hand in hand for the title, eight dates from the end.

With eight games to finish the championship, the fight for the title in the Premier League is a matter of two, Manchester City and Liverpool, who won their matches this Saturdaywhile Chelsea is definitely off the hook after being thrashed at home by Brentford.

The ‘Reds’, led by Luis Díaz, began the day by defeating Watford 2-0 (18th) and placing themselves leaders provisionally, but Manchester City did not fail against Burnley (2-0) and regained first place, with a point advantage over Liverpool, with eight games to play for both teams.

The prediction

louis diaz

Luis Dïaz celebrates goal with Liverpool.

The newspaper ‘The Mirror’ of England made mathematical calculations with a ‘Supercomputer’ to try to predict which team will be the champion this season.

He took into account the next games for each team, the level and results of the last days and the duels in between, for the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The Mirror concludes with this analysis that the team of Luis Díaz has an 80 percent chance of being crowned against a 20 percent chance for City.

The outlet explains that “a late slip on Pep Guardiola’s side will allow the Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool come close and secure a second Premier League title.”

In addition to Sunday’s game against City, Liverpool must face the likes of Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham.

City have rivals like Wolverhampton, West Ham and Aston Villa ahead of them.

SPORTS

