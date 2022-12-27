Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Luis Díaz: worrying photo of knee injury after ‘replacement’ in Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in Sports
0


Luis Diaz, disability

As soon as Gakpo’s imminent signing was announced, the image went viral. There are criticisms of doctors.

Luis Diaz He celebrated Christmas at home, with his relatives, far, far away from what he expected this date to be in Liverpool.

Full of illusion, he joined the work camp in Dubai during the World Cup in Qatar and suddenly had to return to England to undergo what he least wanted: the operating room, due to a knee injury, and a new disability, which could last for about of three months.

Now, when the arrival of the Dutchman from Cody Gakpo to Liverpool is seen as a “replacement” for the guajiro, the fans of the “red” team emphasize a photograph that shows the current state of his injury.

“How badly the medical staff handled this injury. Everything is very strange”the fans comment.

This is Diaz’s knee

Photo:

Screenshots

On social networks, an image of what his knee would currently look like emerged, in which he appears accompanied by his daughter and they are noticeable delays of the injury and subsequent interventions.

In the photo, which was originally shared by the “Lucho” environment, you can see the state of the joint, affected since October.The fans criticize the handling of the Liverpool medical staff.

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

More sports news

