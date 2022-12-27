Luis Díaz: worrying photo of knee injury after ‘replacement’ in Liverpool

Luis Diaz He celebrated Christmas at home, with his relatives, far, far away from what he expected this date to be in Liverpool.

Full of illusion, he joined the work camp in Dubai during the World Cup in Qatar and suddenly had to return to England to undergo what he least wanted: the operating room, due to a knee injury, and a new disability, which could last for about of three months.

Now, when the arrival of the Dutchman from Cody Gakpo to Liverpool is seen as a “replacement” for the guajiro, the fans of the “red” team emphasize a photograph that shows the current state of his injury.



“How badly the medical staff handled this injury. Everything is very strange”the fans comment.

You can read: Does Luis Díaz already have a replacement? Imminent signing of Liverpool after his injury)

This is Diaz’s knee

Photo: Screenshots

On social networks, an image of what his knee would currently look like emerged, in which he appears accompanied by his daughter and they are noticeable delays of the injury and subsequent interventions.

In the photo, which was originally shared by the “Lucho” environment, you can see the state of the joint, affected since October.The fans criticize the handling of the Liverpool medical staff.

We can notice the lesion in the median collateral ligament. It is said 3 months, but the truth is that it would be best to leave it out of the season. How badly the medical staff handled this injury. All very strange. we will extract a world from you @LuisFDiaz19 pic.twitter.com/nu3KEplCCk — Liverpool FC Latam (@LiverpoolLatam) December 21, 2022

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred

More sports news