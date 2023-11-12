Luis Díaz was one of the great protagonists of the day in the Premier League. The Colombian was on the substitutes’ bench in the match in which Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 for date 12 of the Premier League.

The 26-year-old forward caught everyone’s attention in the stadium after last Thursday his father, Luis Manuel, was released by the ELN. The armed group kidnapped him in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira).

Although Luis Díaz had seen minutes in the defeat against Toulouse in the Europa League, This Sunday’s game was special because of the presence of Liverpool fans at home, at Anfield Road.

With the game 3-0 in favor of the reds, the coach Jurgen Klopp He decided to send Luis Díaz onto the field in the 83rd minute. The Colombian came in for the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who had an outstanding performance and scored a goal.

‘Lucho’ tried to be proactive in the few balls he touched, but he did not have a destabilizing role in the few minutes he played in the final stretch.

Now, Luis Díaz must ‘change his chip’ and travel to Colombia to join the National Team, which will be measured this Thursday, November 16, against Brazil for date 5 of the South American qualifying round.

In addition, it will be a special week for Luis Díaz, who will arrive in the country to reunite with his father ‘Mane’ after the kidnapping he lived for more than 13 days.

Liverpool wins with a stellar Mohamed Salah

A double from the Egyptian Mohamed Salah revived Liverpool, which was reunited with victory in the Premier League and accentuated its status as a contender for the title despite the leadership that Manchester City maintains.

Believe Salah. Jürgen Klopp’s team has a good version. He doesn’t give up on the top and is willing to do anything. He is ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham. Second in the table, he has the champion within reach.

Even so, it did not clear the outlook against Brentford, who arrived at Anfield backed by three wins in a row, until the final stretch of the first half. Before, Cody Gakpo tested Mark Flekken and also the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez. But the visiting goalkeeper responded correctly to each ‘red’ threat.

In fact, the goalkeeper was Brentford’s best because Liverpool imposed a high pace and subdued their rival.

Flekken could not do anything in the 39th minute, when a filtered pass from Trent Alexander Arnold reached Darwin Núñez, who assisted Salah and he defined perfectly.

Thomas Fank’s team tried to respond early and Bryan Mbeumo tested the Liverpool defense. He exposed her, he warned her, but he didn’t know how to finish. Alisson avoided the tie.

The ‘red’ team was able to extend its advantage, already with spaces. He still had time for a couple of arrivals, like that of Darwin Núñez in the 48th minute who ran into Flekken again or that of Salah, who went over the crossbar.

Brentford faced the second half with more determination. The entry of Ogochukwu Onyeka gave more liveliness to Frank’s painting, but it quickly faded. Only in a free hit executed by Mathias Jensen and which Alisson frustrated.

Afterwards, Liverpool accelerated and sentenced. In the open field the ‘red’ team is unstoppable.

At the hour mark, Diogo Jota found Konstantinos Tsimikas. The Greek reached the baseline, raised his head and crossed to the far post. There was Salah, who scored the second into an empty goal.The third was the sentence. About to enter the final quarter of an hour. Tsimikas gave the ball to Diogo Jota in front. He looked for space and shot, low, unreachable for Flekken.

