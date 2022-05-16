Luis Díaz, ‘with his hand outstretched’: the video of the celebration with Liverpool

Reactions to Liverpool’s title in the 2021-22 FA Cup continue to arrive. The Anfield team uploaded the celebration of the championship to social networks and, in the records, Luis Díaz appears for his joy.

Precisely, in one of the videos that show how the celebrations were in Liverpool’s dressing room, you see an “unfortunate” and funny situation that the Colombian winger went through. Everything, on account of an ‘outstretched hand’.

‘I fight, with my hand outstretched…’

The moment of the ‘unrequited greeting’. Photo: Screenshot ‘LFC TV’

While the players danced and the camera captured them one by one, ‘Lucho’ was seen sitting next to Konstantinos Tsimikas, scorer of the winning goal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea, and one of his closest teammates.

At a certain moment, both players laughed at something that happened, they looked at each other and at that moment the former Junior made the gesture of shaking hands with the Greek, but he just turned around and didn’t even determine it.

Luis Díaz literally stood with his hand outstretched, “paying for the ignored” that his partner put him. The funniest thing is that the member of the Colombian National Team completed the greeting while he snuggled.

After a few seconds ‘playing crazy’, Díaz looked up and realized that the camera had recorded everything.

Of course, the moment went viral on networks. Assemblies in the form of ‘memes’ are already swarming the Internet.

