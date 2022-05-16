Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz, ‘with his hand outstretched’: the video of the celebration with Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz, Liverpool celebration

The moment of the ‘unrequited greeting’.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘LFC TV’

The moment of the ‘unrequited greeting’.

The peasant attacker had not realized that he was being recorded. Then he ‘disguised’ very well.

Reactions to Liverpool’s title in the 2021-22 FA Cup continue to arrive. The Anfield team uploaded the celebration of the championship to social networks and, in the records, Luis Díaz appears for his joy.

Precisely, in one of the videos that show how the celebrations were in Liverpool’s dressing room, you see an “unfortunate” and funny situation that the Colombian winger went through. Everything, on account of an ‘outstretched hand’.

See also  F1 | Here are the Pirelli compounds for the Barcelona tests

‘I fight, with my hand outstretched…’

Luis Diaz, Liverpool celebration

The moment of the ‘unrequited greeting’.

Photo:

Screenshot ‘LFC TV’

While the players danced and the camera captured them one by one, ‘Lucho’ was seen sitting next to Konstantinos Tsimikas, scorer of the winning goal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea, and one of his closest teammates.

At a certain moment, both players laughed at something that happened, they looked at each other and at that moment the former Junior made the gesture of shaking hands with the Greek, but he just turned around and didn’t even determine it.

(Also: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa decision for ‘irregularity’ in document).

Luis Díaz literally stood with his hand outstretched, “paying for the ignored” that his partner put him. The funniest thing is that the member of the Colombian National Team completed the greeting while he snuggled.

After a few seconds ‘playing crazy’, Díaz looked up and realized that the camera had recorded everything.

See also  'Without Luis Diaz, Liverpool wouldn't fight another three titles': Jamie Carragher

Of course, the moment went viral on networks. Assemblies in the form of ‘memes’ are already swarming the Internet.

More news

FOOTBALL

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #hand #outstretched #video #celebration #Liverpool

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

America vs. Pachuca: schedule, where to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.