He Liverpool responded this Sunday on the wire, on the verge of falling, with a victory through great goals against the Fulhamas rushed as the score reflected (4-3) or even more, because they raised a 2-3 deficit in a flash, in the 87th and 88th minutes, with goals from Wataru Endo and Alexander-Arnold.

The Colombian Luis Díaz was a starter in the team led by the coach Jurgen Klopp and played the 90 minutes of an electrifying match that had several emotions and seven goals.

The final stretch of the game was key in Liverpool’s comeback, taking advantage of the opponent’s fatigue and turning around a score against in less than two minutes of play and thanks to two great goals from Endo and Arnold.

After the game, Luis Díaz received a regular grade by the English press. The Liverpool Echo stated: “Another one who started strongly and then came in and out of the game, but rarely gave his marker a moment of peace. Second half more difficult,” he explained about ‘Lucho’.

The standout of the game was Alexander Arnold, who scored the winning goal: “A superb free kick for the first goal and passes regularly opened holes in the Fulham rearguard. However, Fulham’s first equalizing goal came from their “He moved to midfield in the second half and scored the winning goal,” he said, giving it a score of 9 points, the highest.

The value of the victory, in such an unpredictable match, as the outcome was, in the way in which it emerged, is considerable, because it supports it fully in the competition for the Premier League, just two points below Arsenal’s lead, and because it extends an impressive streak at Anfield in that competition: they have not lost there for more than a year, since October 2022. There are 19 undefeated games in this home tour.

The seventh consecutive victory at home to respond to their recent irregularity, in which they had conceded three away draws.

It was also the seventh winless visit in a row for Fulham, who have only managed to win one of their last six games, but maintain a reassuring lead over the relegation zone.

The first half ended 2-2. The perfect description of the strength of the two teams. Not from football. Not at a dizzying pace. Nor of the chances, which were practically the same as the goals between Liverpool, more dominant, and Fulham, resistant, active and capable of getting up on two occasions from opposing scores.

And it was not worse for the block Jurgen Klopp at half-time for the goal disallowed for offside against Tim Ream, nor was it for Fulham due to the stoppage of Leno to Darwin Núñez with which the end of the first act approached, extended to 55 minutes.

The 1-0 was a great goal from a direct free kick by Alexander Arnold, whose phenomenal strike was impossible for Leno, with a visible bandage on his head from the 11th minute, when he was treated for a blow. The shot lodged in the square. It was the 20th minute, just, with the appearance that everything would be much easier than it was for Liverpool.

If they opened the scoring on their second chance, no one was counting on the fact that Fulham’s first one was a tie: Antonee Robinson put the low cross from the left wing and Harry Wilson was right to connect with the toe, on the edge of the small area, the 1- 1 in front of Kelleher, Alisson’s replacement, injured on Wednesday, in the Liverpool goal.

So quickly, just four minutes after 1-0, Liverpool returned to the beginning of everything, in search of their advantage, amid the restlessness that each counterattack by their rival promoted, among the difficulty of creating more chances.

A team of such size, with a collection of footballers with the talent to invent any goal almost out of nothing, does not need it.

One is Alexis Mac Allister, world champion with Argentina less than a year ago, transferred in the summer from Brighton to Liverpool for 42 million euros. His first goal with the Reds was magnificent. The ball bounced. And he landed a formidable right hand, due to power, due to trajectory, due to destiny, from afar, because it was unstoppable for Leno, who, no matter how hard he stretched, would never have reached the whiplash of the 24-year-old footballer.

Having reached 2-1 in the 38th minute, it was not the solution for Liverpool either, who received the 2-2 in the third of the ten minutes of added time, in a corner kick that was headed by Raúl Jiménez, starter in the visiting attack. and that Tete took advantage to play just enough and beat again Keleher. The shot was so close that the goalkeeper cannot be blamed, relieved when the VAR moments later, still in the first half, annulled the 2-3 score for Ream.

Relaunched from the locker room, two shots from Szoboszlai, intermittently, in a more secondary role throughout the duel, changed in the 65th minute by Jürgen Klopp to include Cody Gakpo in the clash, and two others from Luis Díaz, caught without problems by Leno, but above all a shot against the crossbar by Darwin Núñez announced to Fulham a new initial scenario, but also still with the tie.

Actually, it was a while. Liverpool lost strength as the minutes passed against Fulham’s readjustments. He also ran out Matip, apparently injured in the knee. He left the field on his own two feet, amid the applause of Anfield, amid Klopp’s lamentation. He replaced it Konaté. There were more than 20 minutes left. Still no clues of another goal when Fulham made it 2-3: De Cordova-Reid, who had just come on, scored the goal in the 78th minute.

Good cross from Carney, who had also entered the field as a replacement, and a lot of demerit from Tsimikas in the marking, surpassed in the jump, behind him, by the header of a footballer 1.70 meters tall to expose Liverpool.

Not to defeat him, because Wataru Endo, on the field from the 83rd minute, tied with another great goal four minutes later. And not even to tie it, because, in the next action, Alexander Arnold signed the victory.

