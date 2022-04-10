Monday, April 11, 2022
Luis Díaz, with a few minutes in the great Liverpool vs. Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

The two clubs that command the Premier closed a tie.

This Sunday, at 10:30 am, what was perhaps the most momentous game of the Premier League season was played. Manchester City, the leader of the tournament for several months, received Liverpool who, after exponential growth, were just one point behind the ‘citizens’.

In the ranks of Liverpool, the Colombian Luis Díaz, who has been one of the great figures in European football, entered at minute 70 and did not have much activity. The match was 2-2.

This was Manchester City vs. Liverpool of the date 32 of English football.

lineups

Minute by minute

SPORTS

