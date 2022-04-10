Luis Díaz, with a few minutes in the great Liverpool vs. Manchester City

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.
The two clubs that command the Premier closed a tie.
April 10, 2022, 03:00 PM
This Sunday, at 10:30 am, what was perhaps the most momentous game of the Premier League season was played. Manchester City, the leader of the tournament for several months, received Liverpool who, after exponential growth, were just one point behind the ‘citizens’.
In the ranks of Liverpool, the Colombian Luis Díaz, who has been one of the great figures in European football, entered at minute 70 and did not have much activity. The match was 2-2.
This was Manchester City vs. Liverpool of the date 32 of English football.
lineups
🔵📋
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/UFnY6Qw3d1
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2022
Minute by minute
SPORTS
April 10, 2022, 03:00 PM
