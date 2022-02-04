After his arrival at Liverpool FC was made official in recent days, louis diaz is already on English soil. And, from what the first images of the moment have revealed, the reception could not have been better.

(We recommend: Colombia: the millionaire that would be lost by not going to the World Cup, according to Fenalco).

On the morning of this Wednesday, the peasant met in person his coach, the German Jurgen Klopp. With the helmsman, the Colombian soccer player melted into an emotional hug that is already a trend in the country. However, along with that affectionate gesture, some words arrived that, under the logic of the fans, would account for the faith that he has in him.

The star signing

With his name on it, the shirt costs £89.25 in England.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp explained this Friday that if Luis Díaz, his brand new signing of the winter market, “he arrives and plays at his highest level, better than the rest”, it would be “strange”, since he needs some time to adapt.

The Colombian, who has arrived at Liverpool in exchange for €45 million and 15 in variables, he will live his first adventure in the Premier League, after having played in Junior de Barranquilla and Porto Portugal.

(Keep reading: Take note: Club World Cup and next week’s best games).



“Let me explain it to you like this, if Luis arrives, jumps onto the field and immediately is at his best level, better than the rest of the players, it would be something truly strange”were the exact words of Klopp at a press conference.

“We have been working together for a long time, so he needs his time too to adapt to it. I haven’t even seen him yet, as he hasn’t been to the training ground yet, so maybe we should wait a bit.” .

More news

Colombia Reveals Team to Face USA in Davis Cup

Caimanes: the managers of the historic title of the Caribbean Series

Davis Cup: under the magnifying glass doctor who would have falsified covid tests

SPORTS

*With information from EFE