Less than two weeks before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Uefa has already put together the highlights for after the World Cup, for February 2023. At that time, the round of 16 of the Champions League, and there are a couple of outstanding duels. In one of them, a Colombian can be a great protagonist.

The fate of the ballots determined that last season’s final be repeated this time in the round of 16, in a duel between real Madrid Y Liverpool that promises to be exciting and for which the Colombian Louis Diaz, surely, it will be available again in the English club.

Still, many things can happen between now and February 21, when the first game is played at Anfield. The return leg will be on March 3 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Jürgen Klopp’s reaction after the new duel against Real Madrid

“The first thing I have to say about this draw is that this is the Champions League. This is a crossing that speaks for itself and for which we have to get excited”, said the Liverpool coach, the German Jurgen Klopp, in statements to the website and social networks of his club.

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

Klopp and Liverpool have a bad memory of losing two finals recently, in 2018 and 2022, plus elimination in the quarterfinals in 2021. You have to go back to 2009 to find a key between these two clubs with a balance favorable to the English. But Klopp is betting that now, in back-and-forth clashes, things will be different.

“I know we’ve played Real Madrid in a couple of finals, but we haven’t met that many times in a two-leg tie, so we have to be excited about this. Real Madrid’s record is the best. We know, but we also know that ours is not bad. Also, we have Anfield and everyone knows what that means,” he added.

The start of the season has not been easy for Liverpool, who are already far behind in the Premier League: they are 15 points behind Arsenal, the leader, and today they do not have a European spot for next season. On the other hand, Real Madrid remains at the top of the table, although yesterday they lost the chance to finish the day as leader by losing 3-2 against Rayo Vallecano.

“There are still several months left, but it doesn’t take much imagination to know what the atmosphere will be like on the way there and back. There is still a lot to be played for, but this draw has given us something special to get excited about,” Klopp pointed out.

Díaz managed to play three games and score a goal in the Champions League group stage before the knee injury that has kept him out of the field since last October 9. The calculation is that the countryman returns to competition after the World Cup in Qatar, on December 26, on the famous ‘Boxing Day’, when Liverpool visits Aston Villa.

Díaz goes for a month without competing with Liverpool

The surprising second place of Paris Saint-Germain in group H of the Champions League (Benfica surpassed them by goals in favor as a visitor, after drawing in everything else) meant that another confrontation with the appearance of a final took place in the round of 16: the French will face Bayern Munich, in the repeat of the duel for the title in 2020.

In Germany they calmly received the draw, despite the difficulty of facing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and company.

“It was the most difficult rival that could touch us. That has its positive side. We had the story of Villarreal, which many did not see as a challenge (and eliminated them last season),” said Oliver Kahn, chairman of the Bayern board of directors and historic goalkeeper on the team that won the Champions League in 2001.

The draw was benevolent with Manchester City, who will face RB Leipzig from Germany, and, in addition to Díaz, two other Colombians will have action in the quarterfinals: Rafael Santos Borré, with Eintracht Frankfurt, will face Napoli, while Dávinson Sánchez , with Tottenham, will play against Milan. But the spotlight will be on two duels that seem final.

