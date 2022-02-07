Luis Díaz will play the Champions League with Liverpool

The good news keeps coming louis diaz. A few hours after his debut with Liverpool, the English team confirmed that the Colombian will be able to play in the Champions League.

Díaz had faced the ‘red’ club when he was wearing the shirt of Porto, from Portugal. In fact, as the coach stated at the time Jurgen Klopphis participation in the highest club tournament in Europe was transcendental to conclude his signing.

Liverpool will face Inter de Milan, in Italy, on Tuesday, February 16 around 3:00 pm, Colombian time. That could be his first game in the tournament that Liverpool managed to win in 2019.

