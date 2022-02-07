Wednesday, February 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz will play the Champions League with Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

The peasant had faced his new team with the Porto shirt in the same competition.

The good news keeps coming louis diaz. A few hours after his debut with Liverpool, the English team confirmed that the Colombian will be able to play in the Champions League.

Díaz had faced the ‘red’ club when he was wearing the shirt of Porto, from Portugal. In fact, as the coach stated at the time Jurgen Klopphis participation in the highest club tournament in Europe was transcendental to conclude his signing.

Liverpool will face Inter de Milan, in Italy, on Tuesday, February 16 around 3:00 pm, Colombian time. That could be his first game in the tournament that Liverpool managed to win in 2019.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Incredible Simeone! Atletico resurrects in Porto amidst fights and flies to the second round

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #play #Champions #League #Liverpool

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Man adopts sick child - and becomes the proud father of an Olympic champion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.