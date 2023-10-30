The kidnapping of the footballer’s parents Luis Diaz, forward of the English club Liverpool caused outrage in the country. More than 100 men from the Military Forces are searching by sky and land for Luis Manuel Díaz, who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

The father of the Colombian National Team player happened this Saturday, when some men They intercepted the truck in which Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were traveling, some witnesses indicated.

The kidnapping occurred in the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, a town in the department of La Guajira where the player was born. According to their versions, Four individuals traveling on motorcycles kidnapped Luis Díaz’s father and they took him to an unknown place.

Luis Díaz spoke with the director of the Police, General William Salamanca, about the kidnapping of his father. See also The Chivas player who could debut very soon in Liga MX Photo: Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

Luis Díaz will not travel to Colombia and will stay in Liverpool

According to the information provided by journalist José Hugo Illera, Luis Díaz would have made the difficult decision to stay in Liverpool and put all hopes in the Police and the Armed Forces of the country to find his father.

The family members would have convinced the player to stay in England, ‘Lucho’ had the intention of traveling to Barrancas to take charge of the situation that torments his loved ones; For now he is not going to come to Colombia due to security issues.

Furthermore, he indicated that in the family of Luis Díaz Concern is growing because there is no clear information about the possible whereabouts of Luis Manuel Díaz Miranda. For now, it is not completely ruled out that the 26-year-old footballer decides to travel to the country

What is the situation in the search for Luis Díaz’s pope?

According to the army, “at this time the ground and air units continue in this important military operation” to find the rescue of Luis Manuel Díaz. In a press conference, the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, He said that the footballer’s father “could” be in Venezuela.

“We fervently hope that the matter is resolved safely and as soon as possible (…) In the meantime, the player’s well-being will remain our immediate priority,” the England team said in a statement.

Francisco Barbosa Delgado, Attorney General of the Nation.

