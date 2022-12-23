On October 9, the injury of the Colombian from Liverpool, Luis Diaz, was to be confirmed after the match against Arsenal corresponding to day 10 of the Premier League. This is how bad news was confirmed for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp after the injury was confirmed in the game that they would end up losing by three goals to two, of an important player for their game plans.
The Colombian, who was having a good game, even assisted Darwin Nuñez in one of the goals, had to leave replaced in the 42nd minute by Firmino after receiving a blow to the knee
After the medical studies, it was revealed the extent of the injury to Luis Diaz, who due to that blow to the knee has suffered damage to his ligaments and although at the moment he received the impact the player was able to leave through his own month, he has lost a large number of games, and those that remain.
According to the information broadcast from England, the South American Liverpool player was going to be out until this month of December, but during the English team’s training sessions in Dubai, Luis Diaz suffered a relapse that will take him even more time away from the pitches, missing out on key matches for the future of the season for the team coached by Jurgen Klopp. Now, Luis Diaz is expected to be able to play again next March, already in 2023.
The first leg of the Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which is scheduled for February 21, will be missed. The return will be played on March 15, so it may be available.
#Luis #Diaz #play #Real #Madrid #leg #Champions #League #due #injury
Leave a Reply