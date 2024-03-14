Liverpool had another feast in the Europa League by defeating Sparta Prague, 6-1, in the second leg of the round of 16 series and qualified with an aggregate score of 11-2. Devastating.

The Reds had no mercy for their weak rival, who could not resist the fierce attack of the Liverpoolwho had the luxury of leaving the Colombian Luis Diaz on the substitute bench.

Four goals in a quarter of an hour, expanded by the two scored at the beginning of the second half, reaffirmed the astronomical distance between Liverpool and their rival, Sparta Prague (6-1), in the second leg of a tie already decided in the first leg. , when Jurgen Klopp's team won 1-5.

Salah led the forceful presentation of the reds. The Egyptian scored one of the four goals at the start, the third, and assisted on two others, that of the young Bobby Clark, in the 8th minute and that of the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, in the 14th.

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague. Photo:AFP Share

The account had been opened by the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, at seven minutes, after receiving a ball from Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai.

On the brink of half-time, the Central European team made up the situation through the Bosnian Veljko Birmancevic with a pass from the Ecuadorian Angelo Preciado.

Neither Liverpool nor Salah took their foot off the accelerator after the break. The African star added one more assist, his third in the match, for Szoboszlai to make it his fifth. Made the sixth mark Cody Gakpothe second in his personal account, and the

Liverpool slowed down.

With a total score of 11-2, the English representative, favorite for the title in this edition of the Europa League, considered the matter good and the rest was a formality.

Liverpool thus reaches the quarterfinals of the Europa League while Sparta says goodbye to the continental tournament.

The draws for the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will take place on Friday, March 15, as will the draw for the Champions League.

The draws include the eight teams that made it past the round of 16 of the Europa League, confirmed on March 14.

Atalanta (ITA)

Rome (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool

Benfica (POR)

Milan (ITA)

Marseille (FRA)

West Ham

SPORTS WITH EFE