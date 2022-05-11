Colombian footballer Luis Díaz had another strong performance on Tuesday in Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa, assisting Sadio Mané’s 2-1 winning goal.

The Colombian, who had already been a figure in the semifinal of the Champions League, is the center of attention in different statistical analyses, such as the one made by Uefa itself, highlighting the virtues of the player in the series against Villarreal.

Now, it was the specialized portal ‘Coaches Voice’ that dedicated an extensive article to him analyzing every aspect of the Colombian’s game, since his arrival in Liverpool.

Praise for Diaz

The report highlights aspects such as player characteristics, describing it as

“quick, right-footed left winger who plays high up the pitch and often looks to run back. He will move laterally to stay on the side and ensure he is in a central position when receiving a pass. His movement also allows him to receive with right foot, which makes it easy for him to shoot without losing his stride. He timed his runs well, starting his movement when the ball travels towards the center of the field and overtaking a teammate who is playing it. This gives Diaz the best possible opportunity to break the back line and get into the goal”.

The detailed analysis also includes the aspect of his speed, which is one of the virtues of the player, evident in his game.

Luis Díaz, in the match against Villarreal.

“On the ball, Diaz can change speeds while keeping tight control of the ball. He’s incredibly fast, which means he can get past opponents, but he can also slow down the pace. This helps him open up passing lanes or scoring opportunities.” shot, because his direct opponent will have a hard time staying close to him. This ability to create openings is a big part of what makes him so dangerous; he regularly finds a way to push his team forward,” the report says.

“When he gets up to speed, Diaz can beat his opponent by cutting in to combo or shoot, or going out. His ability to slow down after an initial flurry is extremely useful because he can shoot, cross or pass from a more solid base than if he were traveling at speed. Most of his creative play and assists come from crosses, and his right-footed deliveries are the most threatening. He’s at his creative best when he can slice into a cross to the far post.” .

cold head

Cool head, that is one of the values ​​that the report highlights, as a quality of Luis Díaz to resolve in the final moments.

“Diaz is calm in front of goal and shows a cool head after catching deep balls. When inside the penalty area against a congested defence, he can turn and change the ball to create a shooting opportunity. His ability to hit the ball with little force back but still generating power is very useful in these situations”.

In addition, he indicates that without the ball, “he is extremely agile and his ability to change speed quickly also helps him to counter-attack. He works hard and also pressures opponents from behind to force play on a busy part of the pitch, where a teammate can turn the game around. Diaz is also happy to fall back and help his full-back when needed. He shows good tenacity and aggressiveness when competing in individual duels, and lunges forward to launch a counterattack once he has won the ball.”

Finally, leave a comment about his role in the Colombian National Team. “For Colombia, meanwhile, the number 10 moves away from the left flank to create space for Diaz to dribble inside and shoot on goal. Often Colombia’s numbers 9 and 10 will push up to occupy opposition centre-backs. and catch them, leaving a space in front of the defense for Diaz to penetrate.

SPORTS

