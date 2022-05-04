Many images remained of Liverpool’s victory in the semifinal of the Champions League against Villarreal, especially of the Colombian Luis Díaz, who was highlighted as the great figure of the match.

Apart from his goal, the second for the 2-3 victory at the La Cerámica stadium, and the plays that helped Liverpool come back from 2-0 in the first half, it was in the retina of many people to see him in tears at end of the game, excited, after receiving the ovation of the public.

(In context: Luis Díaz cries when receiving an ovation at Villarreal vs. Liverpool, video)

Why was the peasant crying? The explanation lies with his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who was also his first coach.

“That was a dream that he has always had. Every time he achieves a triumph, as we have entrusted to the soul of my mother, who left, he always remembers that. He said that my mother would see him win many titles and that is why those tears”, explained the player’s father, in a chat with Blu Radio.

The satisfaction of Díaz’s father for his great moment

The player’s father does not hide his joy at what he has achieved with Liverpool. “We are very happy, very happy, we know Lucho’s talent and qualities and how much he satisfies us and how proud we feel of what is happening to him. The most important thing is that he be calm so that whatever he does in his career is a success”, he said later, in an interview with ESPN.

(In other news: Luis Díaz and Jürgen Klopp’s accolade in Liverpool: ‘What a great game’)

“As we have always supported him, we had the premonition, the faith and the hope that with what Luis has, with that talent, that discipline, that responsibility with which he faces things, we were going to go far with him. Do not stay in Colombia or in South America, but to reach Europe, today it is there and we are confident and calm that it is doing things well”, added Luis Manuel.

The player’s parents will travel to Paris to accompany him to the Champions League final on May 29 in Saint-Denis.

SPORTS